MOD Referral Scheme: a guide

Information about the scheme to assist eligible service leavers to get accommodation via housing associations.
Please read the ‘What you need to know’ guide to find out if you are eligible to apply. If you are eligible, you will need to complete the application form, print it and send it to our office as your signature is required.
Contact JSHAO
Joint Service Housing Advice Office
Floor 2 Zone 2
Montgomery House
Queens Avenue
Aldershot
GU11 2JN
Email RC-AWS-JSHAO-0mailbox@mod.gov.uk
JSHAO advice line 01252 787 574
Published 19 May 2014
