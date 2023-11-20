MOD Procurement: an overview
An overview of Ministry of Defence procurement and information on doing business with Defence.
Documents
Details
Who we are
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) is one of the biggest public procurement organisations in Europe, managing some of the most complex and technologically advanced requirements in the world.
What we do
We support our armed forces by providing world class solutions for delivering national defence and security for the UK whilst ensuring the best possible value for the taxpayer. Our procurement activity covers a very wide range of requirements including:
- technology: cloud and digital, network services, software and technology products and services
- equipment and support: ships, submarines, aircraft, vehicles, weapons, missiles, commodities and support (maintenance and repair)
- infrastructure: construction, hard and soft facilities management, property consultancy.