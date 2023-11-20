Guidance

MOD Procurement: an overview

An overview of Ministry of Defence procurement and information on doing business with Defence.

Ministry of Defence
20 November 2023

Doing Business with Defence

PDF, 1.15 MB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Doing Business with Defence

HTML

Gwneud Busnes â’r Weinyddiaeth Amddiffyn

PDF, 1.34 MB, 19 pages

Who we are

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) is one of the biggest public procurement organisations in Europe, managing some of the most complex and technologically advanced requirements in the world.

What we do

We support our armed forces by providing world class solutions for delivering national defence and security for the UK whilst ensuring the best possible value for the taxpayer. Our procurement activity covers a very wide range of requirements including:

  • technology: cloud and digital, network services, software and technology products and services
  • equipment and support: ships, submarines, aircraft, vehicles, weapons, missiles, commodities and support (maintenance and repair)
  • infrastructure: construction, hard and soft facilities management, property consultancy.

