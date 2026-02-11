MoD integration into the NHS Prescription Service: directions
Directions setting out the integration of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) into the NHS Prescription Service.
Applies to England
The directions set out how Ministry of Defence (MoD) prescriptions will be integrated into the NHS Prescription Service. This will enable active service personnel to access prescription‑only medicines through community pharmacies.
A memorandum of understanding detailing this arrangement has been agreed between:
- Department of Health and Social Care
- MoD
- NHS England
- NHS Business Services Authority