Statutory guidance

MoD integration into the NHS Prescription Service: directions

Directions setting out the integration of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) into the NHS Prescription Service.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
11 February 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Ministry of Defence (MoD) integration into the NHS Prescription Service: directions

PDF, 126 KB, 1 page

Details

The directions set out how Ministry of Defence (MoD) prescriptions will be integrated into the NHS Prescription Service. This will enable active service personnel to access prescription‑only medicines through community pharmacies.

A memorandum of understanding detailing this arrangement has been agreed between:

  • Department of Health and Social Care
  • MoD
  • NHS England 
  • NHS Business Services Authority

Updates to this page

Published 11 February 2026

Sign up for emails or print this page