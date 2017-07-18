  1. Home

MOD Government Major Projects Portfolio data, 2017

Infrastructure and Projects Authority, Cabinet Office, HM Treasury, and Ministry of Defence
Major projects data, Government transparency and accountability, and Major project management
18 July 2017

Ministry of Defence September 2016 Government Major Projects Portfolio data that supports the 2017 Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) annual report.

Details

Each government department has published detailed information about projects on the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP). This includes a Delivery Confidence Assessment rating, financial information (whole life cost, annual budget and forecast spend), project schedule and project narrative.

The data reflects the status of the GMPP at 30 September 2016 and is published in support of the 2017 Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) annual report.

