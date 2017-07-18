Transparency data
MOD Government Major Projects Portfolio data, 2017
- From:
- Infrastructure and Projects Authority, Cabinet Office, HM Treasury, and Ministry of Defence
- Part of:
- Major projects data, Government transparency and accountability, and Major project management
- Published:
- 18 July 2017
Ministry of Defence September 2016 Government Major Projects Portfolio data that supports the 2017 Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) annual report.
Documents
MOD Government Major Project Portfolio data, September 2016 (XLS)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 34.9KB
MOD Government Major Project Portfolio data, September 2016 (ODS)
ODS, 30.7KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
MOD Government Major Project Portfolio data, September 2016 (CSV)
Details
Each government department has published detailed information about projects on the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP). This includes a Delivery Confidence Assessment rating, financial information (whole life cost, annual budget and forecast spend), project schedule and project narrative.
The data reflects the status of the GMPP at 30 September 2016 and is published in support of the 2017 Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) annual report.
Document information
Published: 18 July 2017