MOD exceptions to spending controls for January to December 2020

Reports on departmental exemptions to spending controls (moratoria).

Published 1 September 2020
Ministry of Defence

Documents

MOD's exceptions (recruitment) to spending controls January to March 2020

MOD's exceptions (commercial) to spending controls January to March 2020

MOD's exceptions (property) to spending controls January to March 2020

Details

MOD publishes details of approved expenditure in areas limited by spending controls on a quarterly basis.

To help tackle the budget deficit, the government introduced a new and ambitious approach to take out costs and waste in central government operations in order to protect essential jobs and services on the frontline.

Measures include a significant programme of renegotiating contracts with major suppliers and a strict moratorium in 5 key areas of discretionary spend: consulting, ICT, recruitment, marketing and property.

These are exceptions to cross-government moratoria on spend in the MOD.

No data has been published in digital and IT and advertising spend for January to March 2020 as a nil return was recorded.

