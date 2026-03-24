Transparency data

MOD business appointment rules: applications completed from October to December 2025

Summary of advice given under the business appointment rules to applicants at SCS1 to SCS4 level and equivalents.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
24 March 2026

Documents

MOD business appointment rules: applications completed from October to December 2025 for SCS 1 and 2 (and equivalents)

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Business Appointment Application: Lieutenant General Sir Charles Stickland KCB OBE RM, former Chief of Joint Operations, Ministry of Defence. Paid appointment with AeroMed Group.

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Business Appointment Application: Lieutenant General Sir Charles Stickland KCB OBE RM, former Chief of Joint Operations, Ministry of Defence. Paid appointment with Databricks Ltd.

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Business Appointment Application: Lieutenant General Sir Charles Stickland KCB OBE RM, former Chief of Joint Operations, Ministry of Defence. Paid appointment with DXC Technology.

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Business Appointment Application: Vice Admiral Guy Robinson CB OBE, former Chief of Staff, HQ NATO Allied Command Transformation, Ministry of Defence. Paid appointment with Oaklin Consulting

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Details

Transparency information about outside appointments or employment taken up by former members of MOD at SCS1 to SCS4 level and equivalents (including special advisers of equivalent standing), and which fall within the scope of the business appointment rules contained in the Civil Service management code.

Updates to this page

Published 24 March 2026

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