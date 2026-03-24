MOD business appointment rules: applications completed from October to December 2025
Summary of advice given under the business appointment rules to applicants at SCS1 to SCS4 level and equivalents.
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Transparency information about outside appointments or employment taken up by former members of MOD at SCS1 to SCS4 level and equivalents (including special advisers of equivalent standing), and which fall within the scope of the business appointment rules contained in the Civil Service management code.