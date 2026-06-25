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Transparency data

MOD business appointment rules: applications completed from January to March 2026

Summary of advice given under the business appointment rules to applicants at SCS1 to SCS4 level and equivalents.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
25 June 2026

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MOD business appointment rules: applications completed from January to March 2026 for SCS 1 and 2 (and equivalents)

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Transparency information about outside appointments or employment taken up by former members of MOD at SCS1 to SCS4 level and equivalents (including special advisers of equivalent standing), and which fall within the scope of the business appointment rules contained in the Civil Service management code.

Updates to this page

Published 25 June 2026

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