Ministry of Defence copyright and merchandising: information and documents
MOD copyright information, how to obtain licensing permission, use of MOD names, logos and insignia on items offered for sale (merchandise).
Documents
Details
Information about MOD copyright licensing and guidance about using our names, logos and insignia on items for sale.
Information Fair Trade Scheme (IFTS): commitment document has been removed as IFTS is no longer in operation. For more information please refer to Closure of the information fair trader scheme.
Please note the Ministry of Defence Merchandising Programme is currently undergoing changes and due to the ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19 there may be unexpected delays with processing queries or applications.
Should you wish to apply to the programme, please register for the Defence Brand Portal where updates on the status of the Merchandising Programme can be found. If you require any further information please contact the Defence Intellectual Property Rights team at dipr-merch@mod.gov.uk or the Directorate of Defence Communication team at mod-brandportal@ddc-mod.org.
Related information
Updates to this page
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'Ministry of Defence copyright licensing information' and 'Guidance on the licensing of Ministry of Defence Names, Logos and Insignia on Merchandise' updated.
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Updated: Ministry of Defence copyright licensing information.
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Updated contact information under 'Use of MOD Veterans Badge'.
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Updated: Ministry of Defence copyright licensing information.
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Addition of: Guidance on the licensing of Ministry of Defence Names, Logos and Insignia on Merchandise.
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'Ministry of Defence copyright licensing information' updated.
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Updated the notice about the Ministry of Defence Merchandising Programme operating during COVID-19.
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Updated the contact address for the Defence Intellectual Property Rights team.
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Updated the relaunch notice in light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
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Removal of: 7 documents and holding note added to landing page.
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Small amendment made to the Official licensed products application form.
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Removed the Information Fair Trade Scheme (IFTS): commitment document as it is now out of date.
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Updated the Armed forces officially licensed products guidance.
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Updated Armed forces officially licensed products guidance (March 2018).
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Updated Official licensed products application form and officially licensed products guidance.
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Updated Battle of Britain memorial flight insignia list.
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Removed 'Licence agreement for the use of some Ministry of Defence logos for specified and limited purposes only', 'Re-use of Crown copyright material by third parties: guidance note for contractors', and 'Re-use regulations 2015, statement of public task for the Ministry of Defence'
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Updated the MOD Crown Copyright Licensing Information.
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Updated Armed forces officially licensed products guidance and application form.
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Added updated documents.
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Added updated Armed Forces Officially Licensed Products Guidance, Official Licensed Products Application Form, Insignia lists for RN, Army and RAFand new Red Arrows Insignia List.
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Added updated MOD Copyright licensing information document.
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Added new document for Re-use Regulations 2015, Statement of Public Task for the Ministry of Defence.
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Added the April 2015 Armed Forces Officially Licensed Products guidance..
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Added updated Armed Forces Officially Licensed Products Guide, Official Licensed Products Application Form and Army, Navy and Air Force insignia's for licensing.
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Added updated Armed forces’ officially licensed products and Official licensed products application form
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Added updated Copyright licensing information document and 4 new documents.
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First published.