Ministry of Defence
28 August 2013
31 May 2017

Details of permission to use Ministry of Defence insignia on memorials and headstones for former UK military service personnel.

Use of MOD insignia on private memorials

PDF, 107KB, 4 pages

Use of MOD insignia on memorial projects

PDF, 108KB, 3 pages

Annex A: request for permission to use a MOD insignia on a private memorial

MS Word Document, 51.8KB

The Secretary of State for Defence is content to permit the families of former service personnel to use appropriate specified MOD insignia i.e. logos or unit badges granted by the Monarch, on private, family instigated memorials and / or their headstone, post mortem.

The Secretary of State for Defence is also content to permit the use of specified MOD logos or unit badges granted by the Monarch, on public memorials at the request of veterans associations, such as the Royal British Legion, or local authorities, such as a county council, or other third parties.

Defence Intellectual Property Rights and the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC) administer these processes on behalf of the Secretary of State for Defence. The process for making a request is set out in these documents.

