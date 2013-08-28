Guidance
MOD logos or unit badges for use on memorials and headstones: permission
Details of permission to use Ministry of Defence insignia on memorials and headstones for former UK military service personnel.
Documents
Use of MOD insignia on private memorials
PDF, 107KB, 4 pages
Use of MOD insignia on memorial projects
PDF, 108KB, 3 pages
Annex A: request for permission to use a MOD insignia on a private memorial
MS Word Document, 51.8KB
Details
The Secretary of State for Defence is content to permit the families of former service personnel to use appropriate specified MOD insignia i.e. logos or unit badges granted by the Monarch, on private, family instigated memorials and / or their headstone, post mortem.
The Secretary of State for Defence is also content to permit the use of specified MOD logos or unit badges granted by the Monarch, on public memorials at the request of veterans associations, such as the Royal British Legion, or local authorities, such as a county council, or other third parties.
Defence Intellectual Property Rights and the Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC) administer these processes on behalf of the Secretary of State for Defence. The process for making a request is set out in these documents.
From: Ministry of Defence