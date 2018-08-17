Guidance
Ministerial responsibility for Covenant and Veterans issues
Lead Ministers from each relevant government department have been appointed to the Ministerial Covenant and Veterans Board.
Ministerial responsibility will enable momentum to be maintain in further strengthening the government’s delivery of support to the Armed Forces community. By improving accountability for the Covenant and its implementation we will be able to provide more focused support to those who serve, have served and their families.
