  1. Home

Guidance

Community covenants in the west Midlands

From:
Ministry of Defence
First published:
27 June 2012
Last updated:
16 February 2017, see all updates

This document contains a list of community covenants in the west Midlands.

Documents

West Midlands community covenants

PDF, 124KB

Details

This document contains a list of community covenants in the west Midlands. It includes external links that take you straight through to the relevant council’s website and information on how to set up a community covenant if your area is not signed up.

If your area is signed up but does not appear on the list, do let us know by emailing us at covenant-mailbox@mod.uk.

Document information

Published: 27 June 2012

Updated: 16 February 2017

+ full page history

  1. List of West Midlands community covenants updated
  2. List of West Midlands community covenants updated
  3. Updated the community covenant list
  4. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence