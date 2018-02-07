Notice
Ministerial Communiqué on the A400M Programme
This communiqué summarises the meeting of the A400M Partner Nations (UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Luxembourg and Turkey) chaired by Minister of State for Defence Procurement Guto Bebb on 5 February 2018.
Ministers from the A400M Partner Nations had a productive meeting with industry representatives. The discussions focused on the progress and the next steps on the A400M programme which is already delivering much welcomed initial operational capability to several of the Partner Nations Air Forces. All Nations and Airbus have signed a high level Declaration of Intent to re-baseline the A400M programme reflecting the latest status of the production and capability delivery plans.