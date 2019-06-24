Correspondence

Migration Advisory Committee welcomes salary threshold commission

Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) salary threshold commission letter issued by the Home Secretary to the MAC.

Published 24 June 2019
Home Office, Migration Advisory Committee, and The Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP

The Home Secretary's commissioning letter to the chair of the Migration Advisory Committee, on salary thresholds

The Home Secretary's commissioning letter to the chair of the Migration Advisory Committee, on salary thresholds

Letter from Professor Alan Manning to Home Secretary responding to the salary threshold commission

Letter from Professor Alan Manning to Home Secretary responding to the salary threshold commission

On 24 June 2019, the government commissioned the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to carry an in depth analysis of potential future salary thresholds and the range at which they could be set.

The Chair of the MAC, Professor Alan Manning, responded to the letter accepting and welcoming the commission.

The MAC is expected to produce their final report and recommendations in January 2020.

