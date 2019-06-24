Correspondence
Migration Advisory Committee welcomes salary threshold commission
Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) salary threshold commission letter issued by the Home Secretary to the MAC.
On 24 June 2019, the government commissioned the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to carry an in depth analysis of potential future salary thresholds and the range at which they could be set.
The Chair of the MAC, Professor Alan Manning, responded to the letter accepting and welcoming the commission.
The MAC is expected to produce their final report and recommendations in January 2020.
