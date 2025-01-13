MHRA Real-World Evidence Scientific Dialogue Programme
A programme to help facilitate robust decision-making across the entire lifecycle of products, benefitting both regulatory and Health Technology Assessment (HTA) evaluations relevant to the UK.
The MHRA’s Data Strategy sets out an ambition to promote data-driven innovation and early access to innovative products through Real-World Evidence (RWE) and proactive approaches to safety surveillance. In support of this, the MHRA is launching a pilot RWE Scientific Dialogue Programme during 2025. This initiative is designed to help innovators refine their evidence generation strategies while providing clear guidance on regulatory expectations.