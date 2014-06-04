Corporate report

MHRA: policy for handling conflicts of interest

Information about how we handle potential conflicts of interest (COI) between MHRA, NIBSC and CPRD.

Published 5 June 2014
Last updated 28 January 2020 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

Policy for handling conflicts of interest

PDF, 304KB, 19 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annual conflict of interest compliance report - 2017

PDF, 168KB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annual conflict of interest compliance report - 2018

PDF, 116KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex A - Annual conflict of interest compliance report - 2018

PDF, 86.6KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This policy outlines the approach to handling potential conflicts of interest (COI) between the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the National Institute of Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) and the Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD). It sits alongside the MHRA staff COI policy. We also publish our annual conflict of interest compliance reports here.

Published 5 June 2014
Last updated 28 January 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated policy for handling conflicts of interest - document put in the standard format and the procedure for raising and dealing with a potential conflict of interest has been made clear in a new ‘procedure’ section.

  2. Added the Annual conflict of interest compliance report and Annex A - 2018

  3. Added conflict of interest compliance report for 2017

  4. Added compliance reports.

  5. Updated Conflict of interest policy

  6. First published.