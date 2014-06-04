Corporate report
MHRA: policy for handling conflicts of interest
Information about how we handle potential conflicts of interest (COI) between MHRA, NIBSC and CPRD.
This policy outlines the approach to handling potential conflicts of interest (COI) between the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the National Institute of Biological Standards and Control (NIBSC) and the Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD). It sits alongside the MHRA staff COI policy. We also publish our annual conflict of interest compliance reports here.
Last updated 28 January 2020 + show all updates
Updated policy for handling conflicts of interest - document put in the standard format and the procedure for raising and dealing with a potential conflict of interest has been made clear in a new ‘procedure’ section.
Added the Annual conflict of interest compliance report and Annex A - 2018
Added conflict of interest compliance report for 2017
Added compliance reports.
Updated Conflict of interest policy
First published.