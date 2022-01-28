MHRA ethnicity pay gap report
Detailed data on the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s ethnicity pay gap reports.
MHRA is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce and to analysing and improving our ethnicity pay gap through focused action.
The data presented has been completed using the standard calculations with data has been extracted from the Agency’s payroll. It is selected as at a specific date each year; the ‘snapshot date’. The latest snapshot date for public sector organisations was 31 March 2018.
We have used data from all relevant employees, taking account of full time equivalent pay and ethnicity.
The template covers:
- mean ethnicity pay gap in hourly pay.
- median ethnicity pay gap in hourly pay (the difference between the midpoints in the ranges of men’s and women’s pay)
- mean bonus ethnicity pay gap (the difference between the average of bonuses paid to men and women)
- median bonus ethnicity pay gap (the difference between the midpoints in the ranges of men’s and women’s pay)
- proportion of staff who have declared their ethnicity as White or BAME receiving a bonus payment
- proportion of staff in each pay quartile who have declared their ethnicity as White or BAME in the lower, lower middle, upper middle, and upper quartile pay bands