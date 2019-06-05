Guidance

MGN 197 Amendment (M+F) Implementation of council directive 2013/59 euratom

Council directive 2013/59 euratom laying down basic safety standards for the protection against the dangers arising from exposure to ionising radiation.

Maritime and Coastguard Agency

Notice to

  • owners

  • operators and managers of ships

  • inland waterways craft and fishing vessels

  • masters

  • officers and ratings of merchant ships

  • skippers and crew of fishing vessels

  • persons-in-charge of inland waterway craft

Published 5 June 2019