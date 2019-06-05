Guidance
MGN 197 Amendment (M+F) Implementation of council directive 2013/59 euratom
Council directive 2013/59 euratom laying down basic safety standards for the protection against the dangers arising from exposure to ionising radiation.
Notice to
-
owners
-
operators and managers of ships
-
inland waterways craft and fishing vessels
-
masters
-
officers and ratings of merchant ships
-
skippers and crew of fishing vessels
-
persons-in-charge of inland waterway craft
