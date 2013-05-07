Guidance

Meningococcal C conjugate vaccine schedule training slideset

This slideset outlines changes to the 2014 meningococcal C conjugate (MenC) vaccination programme to healthcare professionals (HCPs).

UK Health Security Agency and Department of Health and Social Care
7 May 2013
27 August 2025

Changes to the Meningococcal C conjugate (MenC) vaccine schedule 2014 training slideset

MS PowerPoint Presentation, 1.2 MB

This resource does not cover the actual administration techniques involved in vaccination against MenC.

Information on immunisation by nurses and other health professionals is available from Immunisation against infectious disease, Green Book.

This content was originally produced by Public Health England (PHE). This content is now owned and managed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)

