Meningococcal C conjugate vaccine schedule training slideset
This slideset outlines changes to the 2014 meningococcal C conjugate (MenC) vaccination programme to healthcare professionals (HCPs).
This resource does not cover the actual administration techniques involved in vaccination against MenC.
Information on immunisation by nurses and other health professionals is available from Immunisation against infectious disease, Green Book.
This content was originally produced by Public Health England (PHE). This content is now owned and managed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)