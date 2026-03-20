Meningitis – Patient Factsheet

Overview

Meningitis is an inflammation of the protective layers surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It is usually caused by a bacterial or viral infection and can develop quickly, sometimes requiring urgent medical treatment.

Although many people recover fully, infection with bacteria that cause meningitis can lead to serious complications, including life-threatening sepsis, if not treated promptly. Meningitis can affect people of all ages and can be caused by several different infections. Babies, young children, teenagers, young adults and older adults are at greater risk from infection. Viral meningitis will usually get better and rarely causes any long-term problems.

Vaccination is one of the safest and most effective ways to protect against the main causes of meningitis. Several routine NHS vaccines protect against the main bacterial infections that cause meningitis, helping to lower the risk of severe illness and long‑term complications.

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