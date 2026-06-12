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MenB vaccination: eligible residential further education settings

List of eligible further education settings where first-time students under 25 are able to receive the meningococcal B (MenB) vaccine.

From:
Department for Education and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
12 June 2026

Applies to England

Documents

List of eligible residential FE settings

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Those born from 1st September 2007 to 31st August 2008 are automatically eligible for the one-off, time-limited national Meningococcal B (MenB) vaccination programme announced on 12 June 2026.

In addition, students aged under 25 at named further education (FE) colleges should also receive a vaccine if they are living in FE accommodation or halls of residence and are attending for the first time in the 2026 to 2027 academic year.

Updates to this page

Published 12 June 2026

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