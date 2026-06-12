MenB vaccination: eligible residential further education settings
List of eligible further education settings where first-time students under 25 are able to receive the meningococcal B (MenB) vaccine.
Applies to England
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Those born from 1st September 2007 to 31st August 2008 are automatically eligible for the one-off, time-limited national Meningococcal B (MenB) vaccination programme announced on 12 June 2026.
In addition, students aged under 25 at named further education (FE) colleges should also receive a vaccine if they are living in FE accommodation or halls of residence and are attending for the first time in the 2026 to 2027 academic year.