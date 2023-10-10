Memorandum of understanding between the UK and Jersey on reciprocal healthcare

This memorandum of understanding (MoU) sets out the reciprocal healthcare arrangements jointly decided between the Government of the United Kingdom and the Bailiwick of Jersey on 11 May 2023.

This arrangement means that anyone ordinarily resident in the UK or Jersey will be able to access necessary healthcare during a temporary stay in the other territory.

The arrangement will also provide for pre-authorised treatment in the UK for residents of Jersey who have been referred by the relevant health authority of Jersey.

This arrangement came into operation on 25 May 2023.