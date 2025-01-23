Policy paper

Memorandum of understanding between the UK and India on health and life sciences

MoU between the governments of India and the UK on a health and life sciences partnership.

Department of Health and Social Care
23 January 2025

Memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on a health and life sciences partnership (text only)

Memorandum of understanding between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on a health and life sciences partnership

This memorandum of understanding (MoU) sets out an agreement between the UK and India to collaborate and share knowledge of areas of mutual interests in health and life sciences.

These areas include:

  • digital health
  • medical supply resilience
  • antimicrobial resistance (AMR)
  • health security
  • cyber security
  • medicine and medical devices regulation
  • health systems strengthening
  • primary healthcare

A signed copy of the MoU will be uploaded to this page when it has been received.

