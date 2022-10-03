Policy paper

Memorandum of understanding between the UK and Guernsey on reciprocal healthcare

MoU between the Government of the United Kingdom and the Bailiwick of Guernsey on reciprocal healthcare arrangements.

Department of Health and Social Care
3 October 2022

Memorandum of understanding on healthcare arrangements between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Bailiwick of Guernsey (text only)

Memorandum of understanding on healthcare arrangements between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Bailiwick of Guernsey (signed)

This memorandum of understanding sets out the reciprocal healthcare arrangements jointly decided between the Government of the United Kingdom and the Bailiwick of Guernsey on 31 August 2022.

This arrangement means that anyone ordinarily resident in the UK or the Bailiwick of Guernsey will be able to access necessary healthcare during a temporary stay in the other territory.

The new arrangement will also provide for pre-authorised treatment in the UK for residents of Guernsey who have been referred by the applicable referring authority of the Bailiwick of Guernsey.

This arrangement will come into operation on 1 January 2023.

