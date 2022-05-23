Medicines shortages: regulatory processes to manage supply disruptions
Guidance on the steps manufacturers and suppliers can take to ease supply shortages.
Documents
Details
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is the UK’s standalone medicines and medical devices regulator.
Where there is a potential shortage of supply of a medical product that could have a negative impact on public health, we may prioritise the assessment of new product applications and changes to existing products which could help reduce that risk.