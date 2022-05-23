Guidance

Medicines shortages: regulatory processes to manage supply disruptions

Guidance on the steps manufacturers and suppliers can take to ease supply shortages.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
23 May 2022

Documents

Medicines shortages: regulatory processes to manage supply disruptions

HTML

HRT supply workshop - Regulatory processes

MS Powerpoint Presentation, 3.59 MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is the UK’s standalone medicines and medical devices regulator.

Where there is a potential shortage of supply of a medical product that could have a negative impact on public health, we may prioritise the assessment of new product applications and changes to existing products which could help reduce that risk.

Published 23 May 2022