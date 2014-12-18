Medicines marketing authorisation: change of ownership application

Complete the change of ownership application form and submit it with the supporting documents below via the MHRA portal. You will need to register if you haven’t already.

Submissions can also be made via the Central European System Platform (CESP)

You need to submit separate applications for each legal category listed on the current marketing authorisation if they are being carried over.

You will need to pay a fee of £442 before submitting your application ensuring you provide proof of payment. You also need to request an application number for all documents by emailing us beforehand PLNumberAllocation@mhra.gov.uk. Include your company name and address or the company number issued by MHRA if you’re the current owner.

See the guide for transferring ownership for details of what to include.