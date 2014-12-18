Medicines marketing authorisation: change of ownership application
Use this form to transfer a product licence, also known as a marketing authorisation, to a different owner.
Documents
Details
Complete the change of ownership application form and submit it with the supporting documents below via the MHRA portal. You will need to register if you haven’t already.
Submissions can also be made via the Central European System Platform (CESP)
You need to submit separate applications for each legal category listed on the current marketing authorisation if they are being carried over.
You will need to pay a fee of £442 before submitting your application ensuring you provide proof of payment. You also need to request an application number for all documents by emailing us beforehand PLNumberAllocation@mhra.gov.uk. Include your company name and address or the company number issued by MHRA if you’re the current owner.
See the guide for transferring ownership for details of what to include.
Updates to this page
-
Updated change of ownership attachment.
-
Attached new change of ownership form
-
New 2016 form uploaded
-
Revision of application form for a change of ownership for a Medicines marketing authorisation.
-
First published.