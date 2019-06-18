Notice

Maybrook Investments Limited: application made to abstract water

The Environment Agency has received an application from Maybrook Investments Limited for a licence to abstract (take) water.

Published 18 June 2019
From:
Environment Agency
Applies to:
England

Documents

Details

The Environment Agency consult the public on certain applications for the abstraction and impoundment of water.

These notices explain:

  • what the application is about
  • which Environment Agency offices you can visit to see the application documents on the public register
  • when you need to comment by
Published 18 June 2019

Related content