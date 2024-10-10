Matt Clifford's declared outside interests
The outside interests declared by Matt Clifford as a ministerial direct appointee of the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.
Under the Code of Conduct for Board Members of Public Bodies, appointees in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology are required to declare any private financial or non-financial interests of your own, or of close family members, which may, or may be perceived to, conflict with their public duties.
Updates to this pagePublished 10 October 2024
Last updated 24 February 2025 + show all updates
Matt Clifford has now divested his shareholding in Faculty Science Ltd.
Matt Clifford appointed Prime Minister’s AI Opportunities Adviser on 13 January and his declared outside interests updated.
First published.