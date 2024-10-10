Transparency data

Matt Clifford's declared outside interests

The outside interests declared by Matt Clifford as a ministerial direct appointee of the Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
10 October 2024
24 February 2025

Matt Clifford's declared outside interests

Under the Code of Conduct for Board Members of Public Bodies, appointees in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology are required to declare any private financial or non-financial interests of your own, or of close family members, which may, or may be perceived to, conflict with their public duties.

  1. Matt Clifford has now divested his shareholding in Faculty Science Ltd.

  2. Matt Clifford appointed Prime Minister’s AI Opportunities Adviser on 13 January and his declared outside interests updated.

  3. First published.

