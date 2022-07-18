Maternity Disparities Taskforce: terms of reference
Information on the taskforce that aims to explore disparities in maternity care and identify how the government can improve outcomes for women from ethnic minorities.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Maternity Disparities Taskforce aims to tackle disparities for mothers and babies by improving access to effective pre-conception and maternity care for women from ethnic minorities and those living in the most deprived areas.
