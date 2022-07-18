Policy paper

Maternity Disparities Taskforce: terms of reference

Information on the taskforce that aims to explore disparities in maternity care and identify how the government can improve outcomes for women from ethnic minorities.

Department of Health and Social Care
18 July 2022

Maternity Disparities Taskforce: terms of reference

The Maternity Disparities Taskforce aims to tackle disparities for mothers and babies by improving access to effective pre-conception and maternity care for women from ethnic minorities and those living in the most deprived areas.

