Maternity and neonatal services in East Kent report: government response
The government response to the ‘Reading the signals’ report of the independent investigation led by Dr Bill Kirkup CBE on maternity and neonatal services in East Kent.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
In February 2020, NHS England commissioned Dr Bill Kirkup to undertake an independent review into maternity and neonatal services at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust.
In his report, Dr Bill Kirkup made 5 recommendations for the healthcare system. In March 2023, the government provided an interim response to the report via a written ministerial statement. This is a full response which details how we are implementing the recommendations.
This response is for the healthcare system, the families involved in the inquiry and all who hold an interest in and receive care from maternity and neonatal services in England.