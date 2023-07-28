Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund - Workforce Fund
Policy statement and grant determination explaining the details of the new Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund (MSIF) Workforce Fund
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This publication contains information on the Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund (MSIF) Workforce Fund, providing a policy statement to explain how the fund will work and the grant determination containing the conditions local authorities must comply with.
This new funding is supplementary to the existing Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund 2023 to 2024, and will be added to the fund in 2024 to 2025.