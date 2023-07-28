Guidance

Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund - Workforce Fund

Policy statement and grant determination explaining the details of the new Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund (MSIF) Workforce Fund

Department of Health and Social Care
28 July 2023

Applies to England

Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund - Workforce Fund: policy statement

Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund - Workforce Fund: grant determination and conditions 2023 to 2024: No 31/6803

Details

This publication contains information on the Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund (MSIF) Workforce Fund, providing a policy statement to explain how the fund will work and the grant determination containing the conditions local authorities must comply with.

This new funding is supplementary to the existing Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund 2023 to 2024, and will be added to the fund in 2024 to 2025.

