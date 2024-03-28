Guidance

Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund 2024 to 2025

Sets out the guidance to support local authorities in administering the Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund in 2024 to 2025.

Details

This guidance is intended to support local authorities in administering the Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund in 2024 to 2025.

It should be read alongside the Adult Social Care Market Sustainability and Improvement Fund grant determination 2024 to 2025, which will be published shortly.

