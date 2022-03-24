Market Sustainability and Fair Cost of Care Fund 2022 to 2023: guidance
Sets out the guidance to support local authorities in administering the Market Sustainability and Fair Cost of Care Fund.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This guidance is intended to support local authorities in administering the Market Sustainability and Fair Cost of Care Fund. It sets out best practice and provides templates.
The intended audience of this guidance is local authority directors of Adult Social Services, commissioners and any other staff who are involved in the commissioning and managing of adult social care services and budgets. Adult social care providers are also encouraged to read this guidance as provider engagement is critical to the activities described.
The guidance sets out that:
-
the primary purpose of the fund is to support local authorities to move towards paying providers a fair cost of care and to prepare their markets for adult social care reform – a fair and sustainable care market is fundamental to the government’s reforms to adult social care
-
as a condition of receiving future funding, local authorities will need to evidence the work they are doing to prepare their markets by submitting cost of care exercise reports, market sustainability plans and a spend report to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) by 14 October 2022, and provides templates for each of these