Map

Marine Conservation Zones: Yarmouth to Cowes

Information about the Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) designation at Yarmouth to Cowes, in the South West of England.

Published 31 May 2019
From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Joint Nature Conservation Committee, and Natural England

Documents

Yarmouth to Cowes MCZ: 2019 designation map

PDF, 5.02MB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email defra.helpline@defra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Yarmouth to Cowes MCZ: feature map

PDF, 2.61MB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email defra.helpline@defra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Yarmouth to Cowes MCZ: factsheet

PDF, 1.78MB, 6 pages

Yarmouth to Cowes MCZ: 2019 designation order

http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukmo/2019/53

Details

This inshore Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) was announced on 31 May 2019.

Yarmouth to Cowes MCZ is an inshore site that covers an area of approximately 16 km². The site runs along the north-west coast of the Isle of Wight. The site stretches along the coast from Yarmouth Pier in the west to the village of Gurnard in the east.

Published 31 May 2019

Related content