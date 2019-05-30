Map
Marine Conservation Zones: Yarmouth to Cowes
Information about the Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) designation at Yarmouth to Cowes, in the South West of England.
This inshore Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) was announced on 31 May 2019.
Yarmouth to Cowes MCZ is an inshore site that covers an area of approximately 16 km². The site runs along the north-west coast of the Isle of Wight. The site stretches along the coast from Yarmouth Pier in the west to the village of Gurnard in the east.
