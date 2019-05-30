Map
Marine Conservation Zones: Studland Bay
Information about the Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) designation at Studland Bay, in the South West of England.
This inshore Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) was announced on 31 May 2019.
Studland Bay MCZ is an inshore site that covers an area of approximately 4 km². It is located on the south coast of Dorset in the eastern English Channel. The site encompasses Studland Bay stretching from the edge of Shell Bay in the north to Old Harry Rocks in the south.
Published 31 May 2019