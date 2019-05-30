Map

Marine Conservation Zones: Studland Bay

Information about the Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) designation at Studland Bay, in the South West of England.

Published 31 May 2019
From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Joint Nature Conservation Committee, and Natural England

Studland Bay MCZ: 2019 designation map

PDF, 942KB, 1 page

Studland Bay MCZ: feature map

PDF, 2MB, 3 pages

Studland Bay MCZ: factsheet

PDF, 364KB, 5 pages

Studland Bay MCZ: 2019 designation order

http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukmo/2019/45

This inshore Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) was announced on 31 May 2019.

Studland Bay MCZ is an inshore site that covers an area of approximately 4 km². It is located on the south coast of Dorset in the eastern English Channel. The site encompasses Studland Bay stretching from the edge of Shell Bay in the north to Old Harry Rocks in the south.

