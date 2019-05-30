Map

Marine Conservation Zones: South of the Isles of Scilly

Information about the Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) designation at South of the Isles of Scilly.

Published 31 May 2019
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Joint Nature Conservation Committee, and Natural England

South of the Isles of Scilly MCZ: 2019 designation map

PDF, 604KB, 1 page

South of the Isles of Scilly MCZ: feature map

PDF, 849KB, 2 pages

South of the Isles of Scilly MCZ: factsheet

PDF, 3.41MB, 5 pages

South of the Isles of Scilly MCZ: 2019 designation order

http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukmo/2019/40

This Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) was announced on 31 May 2019.

The South of the Isles of Scilly MCZ is located in the Western Channel and Celtic Sea region, approximately 15 km to the south of the Isles of Scilly. The site measures approximately 132 km² and straddles the 12 nautical mile territorial sea limit.

