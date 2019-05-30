Map
Marine Conservation Zones: South of the Isles of Scilly
Information about the Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) designation at South of the Isles of Scilly.
Documents
Details
This Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) was announced on 31 May 2019.
The South of the Isles of Scilly MCZ is located in the Western Channel and Celtic Sea region, approximately 15 km to the south of the Isles of Scilly. The site measures approximately 132 km² and straddles the 12 nautical mile territorial sea limit.
Published 31 May 2019