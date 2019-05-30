Map

Marine Conservation Zones: South of Celtic Deep

Information about the Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) designation at South of Celtic Deep, in the South West of England.

Published 31 May 2019
From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Joint Nature Conservation Committee, and Natural England

Documents

South of Celtic Deep MCZ: 2019 designation map

PDF, 555KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email defra.helpline@defra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

South of Celtic Deep MCZ: feature map

PDF, 1.17MB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email defra.helpline@defra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

South of Celtic Deep MCZ: factsheet

PDF, 1.81MB, 5 pages

South of Celtic Deep MCZ: 2019 designation order

http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukmo/2019/38

Details

This inshore Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) was announced on 31 May 2019.

South of Celtic Deep MCZ is an offshore site located off the north coast of Cornwall, in the Western Channel and Celtic Sea region. It covers an area of approximately 278 km². The western site boundary is aligned with the limit of the United Kingdom Continental Shelf. The south-eastern tip of the site is approximately 90 km to the north-west of the Land’s End peninsula.

Published 31 May 2019

Related content