Marine Conservation Zones: South of Celtic Deep

This inshore Marine Conservation Zone ( MCZ ) was announced on 31 May 2019.

South of Celtic Deep MCZ is an offshore site located off the north coast of Cornwall, in the Western Channel and Celtic Sea region. It covers an area of approximately 278 km². The western site boundary is aligned with the limit of the United Kingdom Continental Shelf. The south-eastern tip of the site is approximately 90 km to the north-west of the Land’s End peninsula.