Map

Marine Conservation Zones: Axe Estuary

Information about the Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) designation at Axe Estuary, in the South West of England.

Published 31 May 2019
From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Joint Nature Conservation Committee, and Natural England

Documents

Axe Estuary MCZ: 2019 designation map

PDF, 6.6MB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email defra.helpline@defra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Axe Estuary MCZ: feature map

PDF, 1.89MB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email defra.helpline@defra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Axe Estuary MCZ: factsheet

PDF, 2.4MB, 5 pages

Axe Estuary MCZ: 2019 designation order

http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukmo/2019/2

Details

This inshore Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) was announced on 31 May 2019.

The Axe Estuary MCZ is an inshore site that covers an area of approximately 0.33 km². The site is within the Axe Estuary in Devon which runs from near Colyford to Axmouth and Seaton, opening up into Lyme Bay. The site is constrained by the boundaries of the estuary.

Published 31 May 2019

Related content