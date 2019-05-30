Map
Marine Conservation Zones: Axe Estuary
Information about the Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) designation at Axe Estuary, in the South West of England.
This inshore Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) was announced on 31 May 2019.
The Axe Estuary MCZ is an inshore site that covers an area of approximately 0.33 km². The site is within the Axe Estuary in Devon which runs from near Colyford to Axmouth and Seaton, opening up into Lyme Bay. The site is constrained by the boundaries of the estuary.
