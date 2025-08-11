Managing a robust and resilient supply of medicines: data pack
Data supporting DHSC and NHS England’s ongoing work and future plans to improve shortage management and strengthen medicines supply chain resilience.
Applies to England
Details
This is an ad-hoc publication of the data underlying the policy paper Managing a robust and resilient supply of medicines.
It includes data about:
- UK licensed medicines by legal status type
- Discontinuations and Shortages (DaSH) portal notifications
- risk ‘tiering’ of DaSH notifications
- Medicine Supply Notifications (MSNs)
- root causes of UK supply issues
A wide range of people and organisations are impacted by the stability and reliability of the supply of medicines. Therefore, the policy paper and this accompanying data pack are aimed at a broad audience, including all those operating across the supply chain and in the provision of care to patients and patient groups.