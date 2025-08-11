Managing a robust and resilient supply of medicines

The UK is not alone in facing challenges with medicines shortages. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England’s role, working closely with all our partners across the medicine supply chain, is to help reduce the frequency of shortages and minimise patient impact when they occur.

This publication provides greater transparency of the actions DHSC and NHS England are taking to protect patients from medicines shortages. It invites all partners across the supply chain and health system to continue to work with the government to co-design and provide the changes needed to ensure a consistent and reliable supply of medicines to patients.

A wide range of people and organisations are impacted by the stability and reliability of the supply of medicines. Therefore, this document is aimed at a broad audience, including all those operating across the supply chain and in the provision of care to patients.

See also the accompanying data pack, which provides the data underlying the analysis in this policy paper.