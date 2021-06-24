Management information on NHS Test and Trace: 24 June 2021
Supplementary data on the NHS Test and Trace programme to support the publication of the summer 2021 National Audit Office report on NHS Test and Trace.
Documents
Details
The publication contains the following information to support the summer 2021 National Audit Office report on NHS Test and Trace:
- lateral flow device (LFD) tests conducted by sector
- LFD tests dispatched
- coronavirus (COVID-19) app usage
- polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test site utilisation by test site type
- PCR test samples processed and laboratory capacity by laboratory type
