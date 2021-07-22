Management information on LFD test registration rates: 22 July 2021
Supplementary information on lateral flow device (LFD) test registration rates to support information presented at the Public Accounts Committee meeting on 8 July 2021.
Documents
Details
The publication contains the following information to support the information presented at the Public Accounts Committee meeting on 8 July 2021:
-
estimate of the number of LFD tests dispatched and available for use
-
estimate of the LFD test registration rate
-
results from an internal survey on the number of people who register their LFD test result