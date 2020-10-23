Lower tier local authority watchlist: epidemiological data, 23 October 2020
Weekly report giving epidemiological coronavirus (COVID-19) data for each local authority in England.
Documents
Details
Data for each local authority is listed by:
- number of people tested
- case rate per 100,000 population
- local COVID alert level
- weekly trend
These reports summarise epidemiological data at lower tier local authority (LTLA) level for England as at 23 October 2020 at 1pm.
More detailed epidemiological charts and graphs are presented for areas in very high and high local COVID alert level areas.
Published 23 October 2020