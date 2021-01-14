Research and analysis

Liverpool COVID-19 community testing pilot: interim evaluation report summary

Summarises the report from an evaluation led by the University of Liverpool into the pilot of community open-access testing among people without coronavirus symptoms.

Published 14 January 2021
Department of Health and Social Care
England

The report published by the University of Liverpool on 23 December 2020 presents early findings to help policymakers with similar approaches to COVID-19 testing.

The report was led by the University of Liverpool, alongside researchers from NHS Test and Trace, Joint Biosecurity Centre, Public Health England and Office for National Statistics.

A more detailed report will be published early in 2021.

