Liverpool COVID-19 community testing pilot: interim evaluation report summary
Summarises the report from an evaluation led by the University of Liverpool into the pilot of community open-access testing among people without coronavirus symptoms.
The report published by the University of Liverpool on 23 December 2020 presents early findings to help policymakers with similar approaches to COVID-19 testing.
The report was led by the University of Liverpool, alongside researchers from NHS Test and Trace, Joint Biosecurity Centre, Public Health England and Office for National Statistics.
A more detailed report will be published early in 2021.