List of family hub sites

The government has provided funding to 88 local authorities across England to establish family hubs.
Family hubs provide a single place to go for support and information from a variety of services. This includes, for example, support with:
- infant feeding
- parenting
- perinatal mental health
- early language development
Seventy-five local authorities have received joint funding from the Department for Education (DfE) and the Department for Health and Social Care as part of the Family Hubs and Start for Life Programme. As of March 2025, there were 551 family hubs in these local authorities.
A further 13 local authorities have received support through the DfE Family Hubs Transformation Fund. As of March 2025, there were 90 family hubs in these local authorities.
The list shows the locations of family hubs and which programme they’re part of.
This data is according to management information provided by local authorities and may not be a comprehensive list of all family hubs operating.
Further information on family hubs and the services they offer is available directly from local authorities.
