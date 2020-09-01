List of approved countries for authorised human medicines from 1 January 2021
The UK has left the EU, and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year.
This page tells you what you'll need to do from 1 January 2021. It will be updated if anything changes.
For current information, read: Good manufacturing practice and good distribution practice
You can also read about the transition period.
From 1 January 2021, the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 will refer to lists of approved countries for:
- Importation of medicines under a wholesale dealer’s licence
- Batch testing of medicines
- Manufacturing of active substances with regulatory standards equivalent to the UK
The list of approved countries will enable UK importers and wholesalers to continue to recognise batch testing, QP certification and regulatory standards for active substance manufacture performed in certain countries in the same way as before 1 January 2021.
This guidance provides the lists of countries and a summary of the circumstances under which the lists can be used.
This guidance will apply from 1 January 2021 in line with the Human Medicines Regulations (Amendment etc.) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. It is our intention to update these Regulations to reflect the change of implementation dates following the Transition Period.