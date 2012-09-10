Guidance
MOD Byelaws: Lincolnshire
This page brings together all available Byelaws within Lincolnshire. Please select a link to view the Byelaws
The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Beckingham Training Camp ^
- JSSO Digby ^
- Donna Nook and Theddlethorpe (in the County of Lincoln) Air Gunnery and Bombing Range Byelaws 1939
- Foreshore of the Wash Adjacent to the Parishes of Freiston, Butterwick, Benington, Leverton, Wrangle, and Frisney Byelaws 1891 (RAF Wainfleet)
- Holbeach (in the County of Lincoln) Air Gunnery and Bombing Range Byelaws 1939
- Royal Air Force Waddington Byelaws 1986
Lapsed
Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Boston Artillery Ranges ^
- Bull Sand and Haile Sand Forts in the River Humber Byelaws 1938
- Great Coates (Grimsby) Rifle Range in the County of Lincs. Byelaws 1925
- Peascliffe Rifle Range ^
- Stallingborough Rifle Range ^
Revoked
Over the years the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. The MOD has also revoked byelaws on land that is in the process of being disposed of. This list may be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.
- Donna Nook Air Gunnery and Bombing Range Byelaws 1933 ^
- Donna Nook Lincolnshire Air Gunnery and Bombing Range Byelaws 1926
- Great Coates (Grimsby) Rifle Range Byelaws 1916 ^
- Holbeach (in the County of Lincoln) Air Gunnery and Bombing Range Byelaws 1935 and Corrigendum 1936
-
Holbeach Air Gunnery and Bombing Range Byelaws 1928 ^
^ No copy of the Byelaw document is currently available.
