Guidance

MOD Byelaws: Lincolnshire

This page brings together all available Byelaws within Lincolnshire. Please select a link to view the Byelaws

Published 10 September 2012
Last updated 25 July 2018 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation

Documents

Bull Sand and Haile Sand Forts in the River Humber Byelaws 1938: lapsed

PDF, 5.44MB, 8 pages

Donna Nook Lincolnshire Air Gunnery and Bombing Range Byelaws 1926: revoked

PDF, 2.07MB, 7 pages

Donna Nook and Theddlethorpe (in the County of Lincoln) Air Gunnery and Bombing Range Byelaws 1939: to be reviewed

PDF, 3.34MB, 20 pages

Foreshore of the Wash Adjacent to the Parishes of Freiston, Butterwick, Benington, Leverton, Wrangle, and Frisney Byelaws 1891: to be reviewed (RAF Wainfleet)

PDF, 3.35MB, 4 pages

Great Coates (Grimsby) Rifle Range in the County of Lincs. Byelaws 1925: lapsed

PDF, 789KB, 5 pages

Holbeach (in the County of Lincoln) Air Gunnery and Bombing Range Byelaws 1935 and Corrigendum 1936: revoked

PDF, 5.34MB, 18 pages

Holbeach (in the County of Lincoln) Air Gunnery and Bombing Range Byelaws 1939: to be reviewed

PDF, 3.54MB, 16 pages

Royal Air Force Waddington Byelaws 1986: to be reviewed

PDF, 1.06MB, 7 pages

Details

To Be Reviewed

The following sites are on the current programme to be reviewed. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below or byelaws do not currently exist and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

Lapsed

Over the years the MOD has sold or transferred the freehold or relinquished the leasehold at a significant number of sites that were once the subject of byelaws. This list may also be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

Revoked

Over the years the MOD has reviewed existing byelaws, in the process revoking previous byelaws. The MOD has also revoked byelaws on land that is in the process of being disposed of. This list may be helpful in showing for environmental and historical research those areas of the country once occupied by MOD. Unfortunately in some cases the department no longer holds copies of the relevant byelaws listed below and consequently in these cases no active hyperlink is in place. It is possible, however, that copies may still be held in local county record offices, but no physical check has been made by MOD.

