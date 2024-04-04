Life Sciences Vision Missions
Bringing together industry, academia, the third sector and the NHS to tackle healthcare challenges such as dementia, cancer, mental health, obesity and addiction.
Documents
Details
The 2021 UK Life Sciences Vision committed to focusing on specific Missions to tackle the UK’s biggest healthcare challenges.
The Missions are intended to apply a Vaccine Taskforce-type approach by bringing together industry, academia, the third sector and the NHS to collaborate to make progress in these disease areas, by advancing early disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and developing breakthrough products and technologies to save lives.
In 2022, we launched five of these Missions in the disease areas of dementia, cancer, mental health, obesity and addiction - with over £235 million of government investment. In 2023, we appointed world-leading experts to be the Missions Chairs to shape the direction and drive progress.