Life Sciences Vision Missions

Bringing together industry, academia, the third sector and the NHS to tackle healthcare challenges such as dementia, cancer, mental health, obesity and addiction.

Office for Life Sciences, Department of Health and Social Care, and Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
4 April 2024

Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Mission

Cancer Mission

Obesity Mission

Addiction Mission

Mental Health Mission

The 2021 UK Life Sciences Vision committed to focusing on specific Missions to tackle the UK’s biggest healthcare challenges.

The Missions are intended to apply a Vaccine Taskforce-type approach by bringing together industry, academia, the third sector and the NHS to collaborate to make progress in these disease areas, by advancing early disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and developing breakthrough products and technologies to save lives.

In 2022, we launched five of these Missions in the disease areas of dementia, cancer, mental health, obesity and addiction - with over £235 million of government investment. In 2023, we appointed world-leading experts to be the Missions Chairs to shape the direction and drive progress.

