Life Sciences Healthcare Goals
Bringing together industry, academia, the third sector and the NHS to tackle healthcare challenges such as dementia, cancer, mental health, obesity and addiction.
Documents
Details
The Healthcare Goals are intended to apply a Vaccine Taskforce-type approach by bringing together industry, academia, the third sector and the NHS to collaborate to make progress in these disease areas, by advancing early disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and developing breakthrough products and technologies to save lives.
In 2022, we launched Healthcare Goals in the disease areas of dementia, cancer, mental health, obesity and addiction - now with over £235 million of government investment. In 2023, we appointed world-leading experts to be the Chairs of the Healthcare Goals to shape the direction and drive progress.