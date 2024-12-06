Notice

Life Sciences Healthcare Goals

Bringing together industry, academia, the third sector and the NHS to tackle healthcare challenges such as dementia, cancer, mental health, obesity and addiction.

From:
Office for Life Sciences, Department of Health and Social Care and Department for Science, Innovation and Technology
Published
6 December 2024

Documents

Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Goals

HTML

Cancer Healthcare Goals

HTML

Obesity Healthcare Goals

HTML

Addiction Healthcare Goals

HTML

Mental Health Goals

HTML

Details

The Healthcare Goals are intended to apply a Vaccine Taskforce-type approach by bringing together industry, academia, the third sector and the NHS to collaborate to make progress in these disease areas, by advancing early disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and developing breakthrough products and technologies to save lives.

In 2022, we launched Healthcare Goals in the disease areas of dementia, cancer, mental health, obesity and addiction - now with over £235 million of government investment. In 2023, we appointed world-leading experts to be the Chairs of the Healthcare Goals to shape the direction and drive progress.

Updates to this page

Published 6 December 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page