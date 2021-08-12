Correspondence

Letters between DHSC and the UK Vaping Industry Association

Correspondence between the UK Vaping Industry Association and the Department of Health and Social Care, published under Article 5.3 of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

Department of Health and Social Care
12 August 2021

Letter from the Minister for Prevention, Public Health and Primary Care to the UK Vaping Industry Association, 17 November 2020

PDF, 83.1KB, 2 pages

Letter from the UK Vaping Industry Association to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, August 2020

PDF, 43.6KB, 1 page

As a signatory of the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), the UK government has committed to protecting public health policies from the commercial and other vested interests of the tobacco industry.

Under Article 5.3 of the WHO FCTC, DHSC is publishing correspondence between the tobacco industry and the department to ensure the government is open and transparent about these interactions.

