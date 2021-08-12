Letters between DHSC and the UK Vaping Industry Association
Correspondence between the UK Vaping Industry Association and the Department of Health and Social Care, published under Article 5.3 of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.
As a signatory of the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), the UK government has committed to protecting public health policies from the commercial and other vested interests of the tobacco industry.
Under Article 5.3 of the WHO FCTC, DHSC is publishing correspondence between the tobacco industry and the department to ensure the government is open and transparent about these interactions.