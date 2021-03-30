Correspondence

Letter to medicines and medical products suppliers: 30 March 2021

DHSC's Chief Commercial Officer wrote to medicines and medical product suppliers, supply chain and businesses.

Department of Health and Social Care
30 March 2021

A letter from Steve Oldfield, Chief Commercial Officer, on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

It provides industry and the wider supply chain with the department’s latest advice and guidance in relation to contingency preparedness initially put in place for the end of the Brexit transition period to help ensure the continuity of supply of medical goods into the UK.

